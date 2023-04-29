Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas county will pay $7.5 million to a man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn’t commit. Jefferson County commissioners agreed to the settlement with Floyd Bledsoe. Under terms approved last week, Bledsoe will receive $1.5 million immediately, with the rest to be paid during the next 10 years. Bledsoe was convicted in 2000 of sexually abusing and murdering a 14-year-old Oskaloosa girl. His brother had confessed to the killing in 1999 and led officers to her body. The charges against Floyd Bledsoe were dismissed and he was released from prison in 2015 after DNA evidence showed he could not have been the killer.

