Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she sold 20 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a Pennsylvania man for nearly $11,000. The indictment against former mortuary worker Candace Chapman Scott was unsealed Friday in federal court in Little Rock. It charges the 36-year-old woman of setting up the transactions with a man she met through a Facebook group about “oddities.” Separate state charges in Pennsylvania name the buyer as Jeremy Lee Pauley of Enola. The indictment alleges Scott approached Pauley in 2021 and began selling him remains that the mortuary was supposed to cremate and return to an Arkansas medical school.

