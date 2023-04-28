US, Canada agree to share data on guns, drug smuggling

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information on the smuggling of guns and drugs across their shared border. The announcement was made Friday during the Cross Border Crime Forum, which was attended by top security and judicial officials from Canada and the United States. Officials gave few details as to what had materially changed as a result of Friday’s agreements. But Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the agreements will allow Canada to go after ghost guns in particular, referring to untracked, privately manufactured firearms used by gangs. The agreements are aimed at helping stem the flow of opioids such as fentanyl, and the officials say it will result in more joint investigations.

