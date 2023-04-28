Syria: Israeli strikes hit province of Homs, causing fires

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say Suspected Israeli airstrikes have targeted the Syrian province of Homs. Syria’s state news agency, SANA, says the country’s air defenses responded to Israeli missiles in the sky over Homs early Saturday and shot down some of them. SANA cited military officials as reporting that three civilians had been wounded in the strike. The pro-government Sham FM radio says fires broke out south of the city of Homs as a result of the strikes and “successive explosions sounded from the area.” The Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Israeli missiles have destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah at a military airport in the countryside of Homs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.