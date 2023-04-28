Russian official: Drone causes fire at Crimea oil reservoir

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russia-appointed official in Crimea says a massive fire erupted at an oil reservoir there after it was hit by a drone. The Moscow-installed governor of the port city of Sevastopol posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel on Saturday. He didn’t say whether the drone he cited as causing the fire was Ukrainian. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most of the world considered illegal. The oil reservoir fire comes a day after Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine, killing at least 23 people.

