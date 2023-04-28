N. Carolina justices hand GOP big win with election rulings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In massive victories for Republicans, North Carolina’s state Supreme Court has thrown out previous rulings that threw out a previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps and upheld a photo voter identification law that colleagues had struck down as racially biased. Friday’s rulings likely give the GOP-controlled legislature the ability to rework the state’s congressional map for next year’s election to help Republicans gain seats in the narrowly divided U.S. House. Under the previous map, Democrats won seven of the state’s 14 congressional seats last November. The court swept away decisions made in December when the Democrats held a 4-3 seat advantage. The decisions are likely to mean a photo ID mandate will soon be required in North Carolina elections.

