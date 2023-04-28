Lions, a bear and a camel say goodbye to Puerto Rico’s zoo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Seven lions, a bear, a camel and even a porcupine from Puerto Rico’s lone zoo have been sent to a new home in Colorado. A U.S.-based animal rescue group started transferring animals Friday under a plan to find better places for the animals than the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo, where various species have died in the past decade. The zoo opened originally in 1954, but it has been closed since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered Puerto Rico in September 2017.

