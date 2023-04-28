Guards on famed yacht open fire off Yemen; 1 reported killed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Armed private guards aboard a famous yacht once owned by the late Welsh actor Richard Burton have fired on approaching ships in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Yemen, sparking an intense gunfight. Authorities say the guards mistakenly opened fire on Yemeni Coast Guard members Friday, the ship’s manager insisted the guards shot at pirates. The shooting reportedly killed one Yemeni Coast Guard member and wounded another person. It shows the danger faced by both shippers and security forces in the waters off the Arab world’s poorest country, even as it remains crucial for global commerce.

