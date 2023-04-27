Washington state shields people seeking abortion, trans care

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has enacted legal protections for people who travel there seeking reproductive and gender-affirming medical care. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law Thursday as part of a package of health care bills. The law protects patients and providers. It comes as abortions and gender-affirming medical care have been banned in Republican-led states, including neighboring Idaho. A bill sponsor says the “shield law” tells other states they will not be able to use Washington state courts or judicial processes to enforce their restrictive laws. Inslee also signed a law increasing consumer protections related to health data and another shielding health care providers from disciplinary action related to abortions and gender-affirming care.

By LISA BAUMANN and MANUEL VALDES Associated Press

