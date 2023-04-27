Trump revives threat of skipping GOP presidential debates

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump is again threatening to skip a presidential debate. The ex-president has been publicly complaining about the Republican National Committee debates scheduled to start in August in Milwaukee, suggesting this week in interviews and social media posts his poll numbers are so high he has no reason to compete with the rest of the field. Two people familiar with Trump’s concerns say that privately he has said a debate in August is too early and he would not participate. The two people insisted on anonymity to detail private discussions. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says the committee has “talked to all the potential candidates” and let them know the debate schedule.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.