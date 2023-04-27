Skip to Content
AP National News
By
New
Published 4:42 PM

Trump, in New Hampshire speech, turns focus to Biden rematch

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is turning his attention to the general election in his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own reelection bid. In New Hampshire on Thursday, Trump boasted of his poll numbers and suggested he has no need to debate his Republican rivals. He also branded Biden with the moniker “Crooked,” the same nickname he gave Hillary Clinton. Trump spoke the same day his former vice president, Mike Pence, testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and as a former magazine columnist testified that he raped her in the 1990s. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content