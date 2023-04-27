Trump, in New Hampshire speech, turns focus to Biden rematch

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is turning his attention to the general election in his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own reelection bid. In New Hampshire on Thursday, Trump boasted of his poll numbers and suggested he has no need to debate his Republican rivals. He also branded Biden with the moniker “Crooked,” the same nickname he gave Hillary Clinton. Trump spoke the same day his former vice president, Mike Pence, testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and as a former magazine columnist testified that he raped her in the 1990s. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

