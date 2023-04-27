Telegram CEO claims complying with Brazil order impossible

SAO PAULO (AP) — Telegram’s CEO says the company will appeal a Brazilian judge’s decision to block access to the social media platform in Brazil for failing to hand over data on neo-Nazi activity. He claims compliance is “technologically impossible.” In a statement posted Thursday to his Telegram account, Pavel Durov says that Telegram sometimes has to quit markets when local laws or unfeasible requirements counter his company’s mission — which is “to preserve privacy and freedom of speech around the world.” A day earlier, a judge ordered that access to Telegram be suspended and imposed a $200,000 a day fine for noncomplaince.

