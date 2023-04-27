Shakespeare story wins nonfiction ‘winner of winners’ prize

LONDON (AP) — An account of a pivotal year for English history and literature has been named the greatest-ever winner of the U.K.’s leading nonfiction book prize. James Shapiro’s “1599: A Year in the Life of William Shakespeare” won the Baillie Gifford Prize Winner of Winners award Thursday. It was crowned from a field of six finalists drawn from the 24 winners of the Baillie Gifford award, which marks its 25th edition this year. Shapiro was awarded the 25,000-pound prize at a celebratory dinner in Edinburgh, Scotland. Launched in 1999, the award celebrates English-language books from any country in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

