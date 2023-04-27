Robots run the show as Swiss radio tests AI voices for a day

GENEVA (AP) — Listeners of an offbeat Swiss public radio station have been repeatedly given the message: Today’s programming is brought to you by Artificial Intelligence. The French-language station Couleur 3 (Color 3) is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters — in what managers claim is a world first — and never-aired-before music composed almost entirely by computers. For 13 hours Thursday, Artificial Intelligence controlled its airwaves in a tantalizing, if controversial, challenge to listeners to get thinking about and prepare for the new technology that has stirred emotions since the emergence of ChatGPT. With an eerie, Sci-Fi movie track in the background, a soothing, raspy female voice said: “AI is taking your favorite radio by storm.”

