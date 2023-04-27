Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America. The annual Gathering of Nations kicks off Friday with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world. They will be showcasing their cultures as they compete in dancing, singing and drumming competitions Friday and Saturday. More than two dozen contestants from the U.S. and Canada also are vying for the title of Miss Indian World. This marks the 40th year for the gathering.

