Gillum trial: Official says PR firm was active in campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former campaign official for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 has testified that a public relations agency owner charged alongside the former candidate was actively involved in the campaign’s get-out-the-vote efforts. Federal prosecutors rested their case around noon Thursday against former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and P&P Communications owner Sharon Lettman-Hicks. Former state Rep. Alan Williams, who is a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, testified for the defense that he believed Gillum and Lettman-Hicks to be honest.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.