Asylum-seeking ex-member of Wagner Group sentenced in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A court in Norway has sentenced a former contractor of Russian military company the Wagner Group to 14 days in jail for disorderly conduct and for carrying an air gun in a public place. A defense lawyer says the Oslo court acquitted Andrey Medvedev on Thursday of committing violence against police officers during his February arrest outside an Oslo pub. Medvedev pleaded guilty to carrying an air gun in Oslo in March. He is seeking asylum in Norway after crossing illegally over the country’s 198-kilometer (123-mile) border with Russia earlier this year. Medvedev has said he’s willing to testify about any possible war crimes he witnessed while working for the Wagner Group last year.

