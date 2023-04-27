2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested near Houston

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man who escaped from jail last weekend and fled to Texas after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle has been arrested in a Houston suburb. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Jerry Raynes was apprehended in Spring Valley days after he and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson. Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies Wednesday. Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison are still on the loose.

