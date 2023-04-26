Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’

NEW YORK (AP) — A writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a luxury department store fitting room in 1996. E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit. Trump denies Carroll’s allegations. He has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and doesn’t even know her. Carroll has said that after a chance encounter at Bergdorf Goodman, the two bantered about trying on lingerie and went into a dressing room. According to her, Trump then suddenly attacked her. The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

