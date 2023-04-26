What’s in the GOP bill to lift debt limit, cut spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pushing their top priorities in a bill to raise the debt limit. The GOP bill that passed the House on Wednesday would suspend the federal debt limit through March 31 or by $1.5 trillion, whichever comes first. It would also roll back many of President Joe Biden’s policies, repealing tax credits for clean energy, ending student debt relief and clawing back unspent funds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law, but Republicans hope it will force Biden to the negotiating table on the debt limit.

