UN agency: Afghanistan needs $4.62 billion in aid for 2023

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N.’s humanitarian affairs agency says Afghanistan needs $4.62 billion in humanitarian aid from the international community this year for nearly 24 million people in need. Afghanistan is facing its third consecutive year of drought, its second year of severe economic hardship and the continued consequences of decades of war and natural disasters, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday on Twitter. The agency says: “With Afghanistan, humanitarian aid remains the last lifeline for much of the population.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.