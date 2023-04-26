UK House of Commons backs controversial migration bill

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have approved a sweeping bill that will dramatically curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the U.K. Members of the House of Commons voted by 289 to 230 Wednesday to back the Illegal Migration Bill, despite critics’ allegations that it breaks international law. The government says the bill will deter tens of thousands of people from trying to cross the English Channel in small boats each year. The legislation bars asylum claims by anyone who reaches the U.K. by unauthorized means, and compels the government to deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.” It now goes to Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, where it will face strong opposition.

