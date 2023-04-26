Search on for Australian overboard on cruise ship in Pacific

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s searching for a cruise ship passenger from Australia in waters south of Hawaii. The ship Quantum of the Seas notified the Coast Guard of a man overboard at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday. A C-130 air crew took off at 7 a.m. the next morning and arrived at the scene south of the Big Island about two hours later. After six hours on site, the air crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu to refuel. Coast Guard crews will resume searching Thursday morning. Information on the missing individual was not immediately available.

