Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberating the case of former Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants, all charged with seditious conspiracy. It’s one of the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Deliberations got underway in Washington’s federal court on Wednesday, more than four months after jury selection began. The far-right extremist group members are accused of plotting to use force to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election. Defense attorneys say there was no conspiracy and no plan to attack the Capitol.

