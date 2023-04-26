King’s coronation part of long evolution for Queen Camilla
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s queen consort, Camilla, has come a long way. On May 6, she will be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III, and officially take her first turns on the world stage as Queen Camilla. It’s been a remarkable and painstakingly slow transformation over five decades. Camilla was long reviled as the other woman in Charles’ marriage to Diana. After years of being torn apart by the tabloids, the 75-year-old formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles has won over much of the British public with her down-to-earth humor and her charitable work, notably against domestic violence and sexual abuse. Camilla has said she will continue to support those causes as queen.