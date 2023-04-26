Kenya cult death toll rises to 95 as government sets curfew
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The latest death toll in Kenya’s cult investigation has risen to 95 as the government announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the ranch owned by a pastor who is accused of ordering his followers to fast to death. Journalists and human rights activists on Wednesday were barred from accessing the 800-acre (320-hectare) ranch which has been declared a “disturbed area and an operation zone.” Pastor Paul Makenzi was arrested for allegedly directing his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. He remains in police custody until at least May 2. Makenzi heads the Good News International Church.