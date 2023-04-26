Skip to Content
Israeli principal in Australian court on sex convictions

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former Jewish girls school principal and now convicted sex offender Malka Leifer has been ordered to appear in an Australian court in June for a two-day sentencing hearing. A Victoria state County Court jury convicted the 56-year-old Israeli citizen on 18 charges relating to the sexual abuse of two sisters when they were students and student teachers at Adass Israel School. Leifer faced a procedural hearing via a video link from prison on Wednesday during which a judge set a timetable for her sentence hearing on June 28-29. Gamble wants details including how long she spent in custody in Israel while fighting extradition.

Associated Press

