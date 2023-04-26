Germany steps up surveillance of far-right party affiliates

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says it has concluded that three organizations linked to the country’s biggest far-right party have “extremist” goals that are in breach of the German constitution. The announcement from the BfV agency means it can formally step up its surveillance of the youth wing of the Alternative for Germany, known as the Young Alternative, the Institute for State Politics and the group One Percent. The BfV says its investigation has shown that the Young Alternative rejects the integration of immigrants from outside Europe based on “biological” assumptions and portrays Muslims in general negatively. Alternative for Germany has so far failed in its legal bids to block security agencies from observing the party and its affiliates.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.