China tries to act as mediator in Russia’s war with Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible “political settlement” to Russia’s war with the country. Beijing has previously avoided involvement in conflicts between other countries but appears to be trying to assert itself as a global diplomatic force. It arranged talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March that led to them restoring diplomatic relations after a seven-year break. China is the only major government that has friendly relations with Moscow as well as economic leverage as the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas. Xi’s government wants to bolster China’s global status as a political and economic leader.

