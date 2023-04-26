Bank: Asia must quit coal faster to stem worst climate woes

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Asia must rapidly cut fossil fuel subsidies and plow more money into a clean energy transition to avoid catastrophic climate change that puts its own development at risk. That’s according to a new report Thursday from the Asian Development Bank. The report notes that Asia accounts for 94% of coal-fired power plants under construction, planned, or announced. It recommends reducing subsidies for fossil fuels, putting a price on greenhouse gas emissions and providing more policy incentives for clean energy. The report says doing so would yield social and economic benefits equivalent to five times the costs of climate change impacts in Asia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.