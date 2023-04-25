UN fears more ‘displacement’ from Sudan despite cease-fire

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency is warning of “further displacement” of people from Sudan after thousands have streamed into neighboring countries of Chad and South Sudan. The warning comes despite a tenuous cease-fire between Sudan’s two warring generals and fears for the embattled African country. UNHCR spokeswoman Olga Sarrado said on Tuesday that at least 20,000 Sudanese have already fled into Chad and that some 4,000 South Sudanese refugees — who had been living in Sudan — have returned to their home country. She cautioned that those figures could rise. Sarrado did not have figures for the five other countries neighboring Sudan, but UNHCR has cited unspecified numbers arriving in Egypt.

By JAMEY KEATEN and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.