Turkey: 110 detained over suspected Kurdish militant links
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained 110 people for alleged links to Kurdish militants in raids across 21 provinces. A pro-Kurdish politician says the raids targeted politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists. They come weeks ahead of Turkey’s May 14 parliamentary and presidential elections. Anadolu Agency says those detained are suspected of financing the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, of recruiting members or of engaging in propaganda on behalf of the group. The pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya agency reported that one of its editors and a journalist were among those detained.