Suspicious object halts trains in Japanese city hosting G-7

TOKYO (AP) — Police in Japan are investigating a suspicious object found in a paper bag inside a commercial building connected to the Hiroshima train station. Authorities temporarily suspended the high-speed train service and evacuated customers and employees as the Japanese city steps up security ahead of the Group of Seven summit next month. Hiroshima police say its special unit on Tuesday removed the object from the restroom of the building about four hours after it was first spotted, and continued analyzing the content and investigate whether there was any criminal intent involved. The incident comes 10 days after a man threw an explosive device at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kishida was unharmed and the suspect arrested.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.