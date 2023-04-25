More sanctions for deadly fentanyl if bill wins passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the course of a year, the U.S. Treasury Department has used the hammer of its sanctions powers to impose wide-ranging financial restrictions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, turning Russia into the most sanctioned country in the world. Now, the federal agency is facing increasing pressure to use those tools with similar vigor against the people, financial institutions and companies that have participated in the explosion of fentanyl use and distribution in the U.S. Treasury has imposed some sanctions on fentanyl producers and traffickers in recent years. But the number of overdose deaths has exploded in recent years, prompting experts and lawmakers to call for more action.

