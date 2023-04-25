Gillum trial: Campaign manager doesn’t remember PR firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former campaign manager for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 has testified in the candidate’s criminal trial. Federal prosecutors called Brandon Davis to testify Tuesday about the connection between P&P Communications and former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s campaign for governor. Prosecutors say Gillum pocketed illegal campaign contributions given to him by the public relations firm because he was having a hard time paying for his lifestyle after quitting his job to run for governor. In the 2018 election, it took a recount to declare DeSantis a winner over Gillum. Davis said he didn’t recall whether P&P worked as a vendor for the campaign.

