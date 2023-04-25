France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is under pressure over the rights of people with disabilities as he hosts the country’s first national conference on the issue since the COVID-19 pandemic. The looming deadlines in 2024 of the Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris are also fueling campaigners’ calls for rapid action on accessibility and other rights for people with disabilities. A leading lobbying group for people with disabilities in France says “a catastrophic scenario is in the offing” at the Paris Games, because of transport, housing and other challenges for people with limited mobility. This month, an arm of Europe’s foremost human rights body rebuked France for multiple failings toward adults and children with disabilities.

