China to scrap PCR test requirement for inbound travelers

BEIIJING (AP) — Travelers entering China will no longer need to provide a negative PCR test result starting from Saturday. A Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that travelers can instead show a negative antigen test result taken within 48 hours before boarding. It’s another easing of China’s “zero-COVID” policies that sharply curbed travel. It resumed issuing all types of visas last month but the PCR test requirement still deterred travelers. PCR tests are highly accurate but cost time and money, while antigen tests are easier to obtain. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said airlines will no longer check pre-departure testing results.

