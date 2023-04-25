1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum plant killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning. The Will County Sheriff’s Office says one person was confirmed dead and a second was transported to a hospital in Joliet following the explosion at Seneca Petroleum in Lemont, Illinois. The sheriff’s office says fire and emergency crews were at the scene after the explosion and they had controlled a fire. The sheriff’s office also said the explosion brought down some power lines. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that “initial reports indicate that the explosion may be from an asphalt tank.” Lemont is a village located in Cook, DuPage, and Will counties southwest of Chicago.

