UN chief: Haiti’s gang violence nears conflict, help needed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging the immediate deployment of an international armed force in Haiti to stem escalating gang violence and the country’s worst human rights crisis in decades. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a new report Monday that insecurity in the capital “has reached levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.” He issued an urgent appeal for a specialized armed force to stop the crisis in Latin America’s poorest country last October at the request of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the country’s Council of Ministers. But no country — including the U.S. and Canada — has offered to lead such a force.

