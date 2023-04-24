UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft around Mars has sent back close-up photos of the red planet’s little moon. The United Arab Emirates spacecraft flew within 62 miles of Deimos last month. Called Amal _ Arabic for Hope, the spacecraft collected some of the most detailed images yet of the moon. It also observed the little explored far side of the odd-shaped, cratered moon. Scientists with the UAE Space Agency say these new images indicate the moon is not an asteroid that got captured in Mars’ orbit eons ago, the leading theory until now. Instead, they say the the moon appears to be of Martian origin.

