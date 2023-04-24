Thai craft beer fancier fined for Facebook photo, review

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has given a craft beer enthusiast a $4,360 fine for violating a law on advertising alcoholic beverages by posting a photo of a beer with his evaluation of it on Facebook. Artid Sivahansaphan says he plans to appeal his conviction in the hope of changing a law he believes is unfair to consumers and small entrepreneurs. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Act prohibits “advertising or displaying, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage.” It carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a fine of $14,540. Artid says he is a freelance translator and does not have any business interest in alcoholic beverages, but is passionate about craft beer.

