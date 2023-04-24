Oscar-nominated composer writes march for Charles’ big day

LONDON (AP) — From the Oscars to the Coronation: Scottish film composer Patrick Doyle has been commissioned to write the music for King Charles’ Coronation March which will debut, in front of the world, at the royal event at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. Doyle says the four-minute piece is a “march to commemorate” King Charles’ life, involving pageantry, joy, reflection and romance before a triumphant climax. Doyle is one of the many composers tapped to create new music for the royal event. He says King Charles has been “extremely generous” in remaining hands-off and trusting everyone to do their job.

