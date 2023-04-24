North Dakota governor signs law banning abortion at 6 weeks

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation Monday banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy. The ban allows no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it one of the strictest in the country. It’s designed to take effect immediately. But last month, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. The U.S. Supreme Court last year eliminated the nationwide right to abortion that had been in effect for almost 50 years. The decision has spurred a series of states to enact restrictions on the procedure.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

