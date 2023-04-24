Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has rejected an appeal from a suspect in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger. Moscow City Court on Monday turned down Darya Trepova’s appeal against her arrest on charges of involvement in the April 2 bombing that killed Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 50 others at a St. Petersburg cafe. It upheld a lower court ruling that ordered Trepova to remain in custody for two months pending investigation. Tatarsky, an ardent supporter of the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine, was killed as he led a discussion. Trepova, a 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident who was seen on video presenting Tatarsky with a statuette moments before the blast, was quickly arrested.

