Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the St. Charles County town of Weldon Spring. The man killed was identified as 40-year-old Tracy Hayes. St. Charles County Police Cpl. Barry Bayles told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that two police officers were sitting in police cars in a parking lot when a car with two men inside pulled up. As officers spoke to the men, Hayes, the passenger, ran off. The officers caught him but he fought back and allegedly pulled a gun, prompting one officer to shoot him. Hayes died at a hospital.

