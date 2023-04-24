Mexico charges 2 men in activists’ disappearance

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say they have charged two men in the Jan. 15 disappearance of two environmental and community activists in a dangerous corner of western Mexico. Lawyer Ricardo Lagunes and schoolteacher Antonio Díaz have been missing for over three months. Federal prosecutors did not say whether the two were still alive, nor what evidence led them to charge the two suspects. Both suspects have been ordered to stand trial on charges of “disappearance,” defined as an abduction in which the victim isn’t heard from again. A rights group said Monday one of the suspects was a leader of a faction in the Indigenous community of Aquila.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.