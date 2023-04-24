Mayor: Napoli title will set off ‘big earthquake of joy’

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — It’s a celebration more than three decades in the making and Napoli fans are not waiting for it to become official before coloring their city in the team’s blue colors. Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi says in an Associated Press interview that when the team clinches the Italian league soccer title it will create “an earthquake of joy.” Diego Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. There will be multiple celebrations for the title starting with a spontaneous eruption when the team clinches. Then there will be organized celebrations around the city on June 4 after the team is awarded the trophy following the final game of the season.

