Blackout-beset South Africa may delay closing coal stations

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa may delay the timetable for shutting down many of its highly polluting coal-fired power stations as the nation deals with crippling daily electricity blackouts. That would be a blow to the country’s commitments to switch to greener energy sources. South Africa is Africa’s most developed economy but is experiencing rolling nationwide blackouts, sometimes for more than 10 hours a day, because of an electricity shortfall. South Africa has committed to reducing its reliance on coal for its electricity by at least 50% by 2035 and wants to reach “net zero” carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050.

