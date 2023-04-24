Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use this week’s celebratory state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to underscore that the U.S. is ready to step up its efforts to deter a North Korean attack on South Korea. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will announce specific new nuclear deterrence efforts as well as a new cybersecurity initiative, economic investments, and educational partnership. The visit is meant to highlight the “breadth and depth” of the two countries’ relationship as they mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance. The officials requested anonymity to discuss planning for Yoon’s Washington visit, which begins Tuesday.

