19 Kenyan students arrive from Sudan aboard military plane

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first group of Kenyan evacuees from Sudan have landed in the country’s main airport. Thirty-nine students — 19 Kenyans along with 19 Somalis and one Saudi Arabian national — alighted from a Kenya Airforce aircraft that landed on Monday night. The students travelled by road to South Sudan where they boarded the military aircraft. The group was received by Kenya’s Defense Minister Aden Duale who said they were all students at an international university in Sudan and that more Kenyans were scheduled to be airlifted home. More evacuations are underway with the foreign ministry on Monday stating that three evacuation programs were active.

